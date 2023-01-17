Rachel Hunter 'can't wait' to be a grandmother as son Liam Stewart reveals baby news

Liam Stewart shows off ultrasound scans of his child on Instagram.

New Zealand model Rachel Hunter is set to be a grandmother, after her son Liam Stewart announced he is expecting a child with his partner.

“Baby boy joins us in May,” Liam wrote on Instagram in a video post in which he and partner Nicole Ann show off an ultrasound scan.

It will be the first child for the couple.

Hunter replied to the post expressing her excitement. “I can’t wait! Finally I get to tell everyone,” she wrote.

She said they would be the "best Mum and Dad ever".

Liam is the son of British singer Rod Stewart, whom Hunter married in California in 1990.

Hunter and Stewart had two children, Liam and Renée, before divorcing in 2006.

discostew94/Instagram Rachel Hunter (centre) says she is “so excited” about the arrival of her grandchild.

Liam is a professional ice hockey player in Los Angeles.

He and older sister Renée, who lives in London, have maintained relatively low profiles despite growing up in the public eye.

“Renée and I have both done pretty well at staying out of the spotlight,” Stewart said in a 2016 interview. “We’re not really those kinds of kids.”

Despite his parents’ talents, he has described himself as a “useless” singer and hated his one attempt at modelling.

“I’ll sing in the shower. That’s about it,” he said in 2019.