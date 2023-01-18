Elvis Presley's Graceland to go to Lisa Marie's daughters

Elvis Presley's iconic Memphis, Tennessee estate, Graceland, will go to Lisa Marie Presley's daughters, reports confirm.﻿

People reports the King of Rock and Roll's granddaughters will inherit the major estate, after ownership of the home was called into question following the death of Presley's only daughter, Lisa Marie, last week.

The home was first passed down to Lisa Marie when she was just 9 years old, following the death of her rock star father in 1977.﻿

Graceland will now be entrusted to Lisa Marie's daughters, actress Riley Keough, 33 and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood. Lisa Marie will also be honoured with a public memorial service at Graceland following her sudden death.

A representative for Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley told People:

"Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honouring their beloved Lisa Marie. A public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 am on Sunday, January 22 in Memphis, Tennesee."

Jordan Strauss Lisa Marie Presley and her daughters, Riley (left) and twins Finley and Harper who are now 14.

Her final resting place will be at Graceland next to her son Benjamin, who sadly died by suicide in 2020.﻿

Riley is the daughter of Lisa Marie and her first husband, Danny Keough, who also tried to save her life after she went into full cardiac arrest the day she died.

Finley and Harper are the daughters of Lisa Marie and her fourth husband, musician Michael Lockwood, who Lisa Marie officially split from in 2021.

According to the official website of Graceland, the estate was left to Lisa Marie in trust when she was nine. The trust officially dissolved on her 25th birthday in 1993, which gave her full ownership of the home.

Lisa Marie later formed The Elvis Presley Trust to manage the property alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley, and the National Bank of Commerce.

Lisa Marie sadly passed away last Friday after she went into full cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive at home by her housekeeper and Danny Keough.

She and Keough had been living together following the death of their son, Benjamin in 2020.﻿

After a brief hospitalisation and being induced into a coma, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's mother, announced her daughter had tragically died.

﻿"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla's statement concluded.﻿

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.