Actor Jeremy Renner says he's home from hospital after snow plough accident

Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plough accident.

In response to a Twitter post about his Paramount+ TV series Mayor of Kingstown, Renner tweeted: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner was run over by his own 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative's vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The accident left him in critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

Renner was flown by medical helicopter about 40km to a Reno hospital.

Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.

“At this point in the investigation ... we believe this is a tragic accident,” authorities said earlier this month.

“He was being a great neighbour and he was ploughing those roads for his neighbours."

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He also has a recurring role in the Mission Impossible franchise.