These are the contenders to be the next prime minister ... read more

Jimmy Carr takes a cheeky swipe at Invercargill while visiting Dunedin

08:07, Jan 19 2023
STUFF
Reasons why some in Invercargill disagree.

As comedian Jimmy Carr’s tour continues throughout New Zealand, the Irish-Brit has taken another cheeky dig at one of the South Island’s biggest towns.

READ MORE:
* Comedian Jimmy Carr takes on Wellington, where it's 'always sunny and never windy'
* Comedian Jimmy Carr's next jab at New Zealand - this time it's Whanganui
* Jimmy Carr walks in, shocks New Plymouth restaurant owner

Invercargill, once touted the “arsehole of the world” by a Rolling Stones member, was in Carr’s firing range as he visited Dunedin.

“I'm in Dunedin for 2 shows tonight. It's not the end of the world, but that's the next stop tomorrow night in Invercargill,” Carr tweeted.

Jimmy Carr said Invercargill was the “end of the world” on Twitter.
Twitter: @jimmycarr
Jimmy Carr said Invercargill was the “end of the world” on Twitter.

It seems Invercargill can’t quite catch a break – in 2022, the town was voted New Zealand’s Shit Town of the Year.

The comedian has already taken on Whanganui, Wellington, and New Plymouth with his tongue-in-cheek tweets.

Carr has mostly spared the South Island from his digs, tweeting “great fun on the Sunny South Island in Nelson” earlier this week.

Here’s a rundown of Carr’s remaining NZ tour schedule:

Invercargill - Civic Theatre, Thursday, January 19

Auckland - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Saturday, January 21

Hawkes Bay - Toitoi Events Centre, Wednesday, January 25

Tauranga - Trustpower Arena Baypark, Thursday, January 26

Hamilton - Globox Arena Claudelands, Friday, January 27

Hawkes Bay – Toitoi Events Centre, Tuesday, January 31

 