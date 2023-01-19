Jimmy Carr takes a cheeky swipe at Invercargill while visiting Dunedin

Reasons why some in Invercargill disagree.

As comedian Jimmy Carr’s tour continues throughout New Zealand, the Irish-Brit has taken another cheeky dig at one of the South Island’s biggest towns.

Invercargill, once touted the “arsehole of the world” by a Rolling Stones member, was in Carr’s firing range as he visited Dunedin.

“I'm in Dunedin for 2 shows tonight. It's not the end of the world, but that's the next stop tomorrow night in Invercargill,” Carr tweeted.

Twitter: @jimmycarr Jimmy Carr said Invercargill was the “end of the world” on Twitter.

It seems Invercargill can’t quite catch a break – in 2022, the town was voted New Zealand’s Shit Town of the Year.

The comedian has already taken on Whanganui, Wellington, and New Plymouth with his tongue-in-cheek tweets.

Carr has mostly spared the South Island from his digs, tweeting “great fun on the Sunny South Island in Nelson” earlier this week.

