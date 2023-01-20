Chrissy Teigen shares first-look photo of new baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen has revealed her new baby’s name in a first-look photo of her third child with husband John Legend.

Teigen, 37, shared an Instagram photo of older siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, holding newborn Esti Maxine Stephens, born six days ago.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen captioned the post.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!”

The name Esti is Hebrew in origin, short for Esther and Estelle, meaning ‘star’ – following the same celestial naming theme as older sister Luna.

Teigen first announced her pregnancy in August 2022, revealing she was “nervous” walking out of doctor’s appointments.

In 2020, the model lost a baby boy she and Legend named Jack in a miscarriage, 20 weeks into pregnancy.