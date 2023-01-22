Avengers star Jeremy Renner reveals he broke 30 bones in snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner says he’s back home from the hospital following a snow plough accident in Nevada that initially left him in “critical but stable condition”.

In response to a tweet about his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, which premiered its second season this week, Renner gave fans an update on his condition while expressing gratitude for his loved ones.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner wrote.

In a press conference shortly after the accident, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam provided additional details while clarifying what he said was “misinformation” surrounding the incident involving a PistenBully snow groomer.

READ MORE:

* Actor Jeremy Renner says he's home from hospital after snow plough accident

* Six superb Jeremy Renner movies (and where you can watch them right now)

* 911 call log reveals Jeremy Renner 'completely crushed' by snowplough, as actor posts new video update

* Sheriff: Avengers star Jeremy Renner's snow plough injury appears to be 'tragic accident', no signs of foul play



“After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member,” Balaam told reporters. “At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll.

Getty/Theo Wargo/Disney Jeremy Renner is at home bursing his 30 broken bones.

In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Renner is run over by the PistenBully.”

In response to the accident, per the Hollywood Reporter, marketing for Mayor of Kingstown has been slightly tweaked.

Namely, a promo image featuring Renner with a visibly injured face has been altered to no longer feature prominent markings.