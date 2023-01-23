Kylie Jenner shows off her and Travis Scott's cute son, reveals his name on Instagram

Now that's a reveal: Kylie Jenner debuted her son on social media and apparently announced his new name.

The reality-television star posted four images on Instagram on Saturday (local time) of the young boy, born in February 2022 to her and boyfriend Travis Scott.

Along with the pictures, she posted: "AIRE" and a heart emoji.

A week after he was born, Jenner revealed his name was Wolf Webster on social media. But a month later, she said on Instagram a name change was coming because "we just really didn't feel like it was him".

But at the time, a new name for the newborn was not revealed.

The Instagram post quickly gathered more than 10 million likes.

kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner with her 11-month-old son Aire.

Grandmother Kris Jenner commented on the post: "I love you Aire Webster (heart emoji)." Khloé Kardashian commented: "The king!!! Young king!!!!!"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shares a daughter, Stormi, 4, with rapper Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Berman Webster II).

Pretty much all the regular folks agreed that Aire is a cutie.

