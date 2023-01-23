Kylie Jenner finally reveals her son's name is Aire - what does it mean?

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her eleven-month old baby son’s name – as well as the correct way to pronounce it.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her second child with rapper Travis Scott is named Aire. The announcement came more than 10 months since Jenner announced they had changed from his original name, Wolf.

Jenner revealed his name on Instagram, writing “AIRE” in a caption alongside a slideshow of photos cuddling her boy.

Under the post, the 25-year-old's mother, Kris Jenner, responded, "I love you Aire Webster," and her older sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, "The king!!! Young king!!!!!"

Instagram fanpage @kyliesnapchat shared the news with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Jenner responded in a comment with, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.

E! News reported that the name means "lion of God." and is believed to be of Hebrew origin.

Jenner already shares a daughter, Stormi, 4, with Scott.

Aire was born last February and named Wolf Jacques. But Jenner wrote in an Instagram Story in March, 2022 that her second child "isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote at the time.