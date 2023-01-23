Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed his penis at her when she was 23

In her upcoming memoir, actress Pamela Anderson writes about an incident on the set of Home Improvement when she was 23 years old.

Variety published an excerpt of her book, Love, Pamela on Monday.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath,” it reads.

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

A representative for Allen couldn’t reach him for comment, Variety reported.

Allen, who would have been 37 at the time, was presumably referring to Anderson’s modelling for Playboy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images FILE - JANUARY 27: Pamela Anderson reportedly married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve. PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Pamela Anderson attends the 17th "Diner De La Mode" as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl in the first two seasons of the American sitcom before leaving to focus on Baywatch.