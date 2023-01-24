Rita Ora finally addresses the 'ridiculous' Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson 'throuple' rumours

It has been almost two years since the world became obsessed with whether pop star Rita Ora and partner Taika Waititi were in a “throuple” relationship with Tessa Thompson, but the For You singer has finally spoken out.

Talking to GQ in a recent interview, Ora called the viral photos, and the rumours of a threesome relationship “ridiculous”.

It was back in May, 2021 that those photographs from a party in Sydney appeared, and quickly went viral.

They showed Ora, Thor: Love and Thunder director Waititi and Creed star Thompson smoking together on a balcony, while cuddling and kissing. Global rumours of a “throuple” quickly followed.

“I just chose to not acknowledge that because it’s ridiculous,” Ora said.

“I think when some things are so absurd, and it’s hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it ... It’s like trying to explain something that didn’t happen means you’re feeding into nothing.”

Now though, two years on, the Poison singer explained the context.

“Have you ever been in a situation where you've had a lot of drinks and everyone's your best friend?” the singer, 32, said, adding that the next day you may remember talking to someone in the “smoking area for hours” but have no idea who they are.

“Literally – that [photo] was just a bunch of friends having a good time,” she said, telling GQ both Waititi and Thompson had crazy schedules and “everyone was letting loose”.

There was some good news to come out of the situation, though.

“When I was on Twitter talking to my fans, all of my incredible LGBTQIA+ fanbases were like, actually – whether this is true or not – I’m so inspired that this is being normalised publicly,” she said.

While this is the first time Ora has addressed the rumours, Waititi had previously spoken about the kiss back in 2021, the Daily Mail reported.

The Kiwi director said at the time he was not upset by the media coverage of the kiss, adding everything on the internet tends to go away pretty quickly.

“And also, is it that big of a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine,” he said.

While two years may seem a long time to stay silent on viral rumours and attention, Ora and Waititi are pretty well-versed at holding their tongues when it comes to media attention on their personal lives.

Waititi even famously ended an interview on British show This Morning in 2022, when questioned on his alleged engagement to Ora. And both Waititi and Ora have continued to stay quiet on the widely reported rumours of a wedding in 2022.