Pamela Anderson admits she tried to kill her babysitter who molested her

Actress Pamela Anderson has admitted she tried to stab her former babysitter who molested her, the New York Post has reported.

In the upcoming Netflix documentary - Pamela, A Love Story – 55-year-old Anderson admitted to the incident with her female babysitter, after being subjected to “three or four years” of abuse.

“I tried to kill her – tried to stab her in the heart with a candy cane pen,” said Anderson.

Speaking about her babysitter, Anderson said she was told to keep the abuse a secret from her parents, and that she had tried to protect her brother from her.

When the woman (age unknown) ultimately died in a car accident, Anderson said she thought she had “killed her with my magical mind”.

“I told her I wanted her to die, and she died in a car accident the next day,” the former Playboy model said in the documentary.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images FILE - JANUARY 27: Pamela Anderson reportedly married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve. COLOGNE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 13: Pamela Anderson arrives for a photocall for the show 'House of Mystery' by Illusionist Hans Klok on September 13, 2017 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

“I was sure that I did it, that I’d wished her dead, and she died,” she said.

“I lived with that the whole of my young life.”

The documentary also reveals Anderson was raped as a 12-year old, by a 25-year-old neighbour at a friend’s condo.

“We played [backgammon] for a while until he said I looked like I needed a massage,” she said.

“He was 25, I was 12. He raped me. I felt like it was my fault.”

Anderson also has an upcoming memoir - Love, Pamela – in which she alleges Tim Allen flashed his penis at her when the Baywatch star was 23.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath,” it reads.

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Pamela, A Love Story premieres on Netflix on January 31.

Where to get help

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Safetalk text 4334, phone 0800 044 334 webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.