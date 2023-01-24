Pamela Anderson admits she tried to kill her babysitter who molested her

11:12, Jan 24 2023
 

Actress Pamela Anderson has admitted she tried to stab her former babysitter who molested her, the New York Post has reported.

In the upcoming Netflix documentary - Pamela, A Love Story – 55-year-old Anderson admitted to the incident with her female babysitter, after being subjected to “three or four years” of abuse.

“I tried to kill her – tried to stab her in the heart with a candy cane pen,” said Anderson.

Speaking about her babysitter, Anderson said she was told to keep the abuse a secret from her parents, and that she had tried to protect her brother from her.

When the woman (age unknown) ultimately died in a car accident, Anderson said she thought she had “killed her with my magical mind”.

“I told her I wanted her to die, and she died in a car accident the next day,” the former Playboy model said in the documentary.

FILE - JANUARY 27: Pamela Anderson reportedly married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve. COLOGNE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 13: Pamela Anderson arrives for a photocall for the show 'House of Mystery' by Illusionist Hans Klok on September 13, 2017 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
“I was sure that I did it, that I’d wished her dead, and she died,” she said.

“I lived with that the whole of my young life.”

The documentary also reveals Anderson was raped as a 12-year old, by a 25-year-old neighbour at a friend’s condo.

“We played [backgammon] for a while until he said I looked like I needed a massage,” she said.

“He was 25, I was 12. He raped me. I felt like it was my fault.”

Anderson also has an upcoming memoir - Love, Pamela – in which she alleges Tim Allen flashed his penis at her when the Baywatch star was 23.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath,” it reads.

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Pamela, A Love Story premieres on Netflix on January 31.

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.

 