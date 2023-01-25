'First bloke out': Clarke Gayford 'so incredibly proud' of 'Neve's Mum'

The prime minister says she's looking forward to being there when Neve starts school and is ready to marry Clarke Gayford.

Clarke Gayford has paid tribute to fiancee, former prime minister and “Neve’s Mum”, Jacinda Ardern saying he is “so incredibly proud”.

“I'm still not sure how I managed to hitch a front row seat in all of this but I remain as always; in awe, in love, relieved, exhausted and so incredibly proud of Neve's mum’s superhuman efforts,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, reflecting on the six days since Ardern’s shock announcement she was stepping down as Labour leader.

Earlier, Labour MPs were visibly emotional as Ardern made her final public act, leaving Parliament to tender her resignation to the Governor General.

Gayford continued that he had witnessed “the most incredible outpouring of thanks and respect” since Ardern’s resignation, “from spontaneous tears of strangers in airports, to correspondence staff talking about unprecedented inbox's full of overwhelmingly positive messages”.

“There is a saying that nothing is harder than having true empathy for others, because empathy requires you to understand life from someone else's perspective, to suspend your own ego, to walk in different shoes and see through another's eyes,” he wrote.

He continued that he had learnt in politics it can be easier to take the “sugar hit path of popularity through division and hate and avoiding unpopular but necessary decisions, there is a better much tougher way of governing in empathy that plants many quiet trees for us all to enjoy the shade of for lots of good years to come.”

Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford presented their new baby daughter, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, at Auckland City Hospital.

Earlier in the post, Gayford reflected on the words of a “respected Māori leader” reflecting on the progress Aotearoa has made in the past few years towards “a more inclusive society”.

“When asked how they saw that given some of the discourse we've seen in ugly places online and via a certain type of public commentator, their response was simply: ‘When you pull the plug on the bath, it's always the last dregs that are the noisiest’,” he wrote.

Gayford ended his post, signing out for the final time: “First Bloke out.”