Taika Waititi targetted in fake news post with weird Photoshop image

Kiwi director Taika Waititi has publicly called out a poor Photoshop effort doctored in attempt to show the Thor creator being arrested.

“The real crime is this person's Photoshop skills,” Waititi wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“I'd credit the ‘artist’ but that might be considered cyber bullying,” the caption read against the image, which, at first glance appeared to be a sponsored post by account Yann’Sine.

The post showed a doctored image of Waititi, roughly inserted into a photo of a handful of police officers.

The fake image was headlined: “The charges against Taika Waititi were confirmed”.

The image was also captioned: “The microphone was still on when he said that live ... is this the end of his career?”

Taika Waititi/Instagram Taika Waititi has called out poor Photoshop skills in an image of the Thor director being arrested.

A search for the account name Yann’Sine comes up empty on Instagram, and on Facebook the account belongs to a Moroccon singer of the same name.

“There have been a few bogus click-baitey things going around lately, including a bunch of fake accounts messaging people asking to chat,” he wrote before urging his followers not to interact with any conversation invites.

“Believe me, I don't want to talk to any of you.”