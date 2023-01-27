Jason Momoa hangs out with 'the man' Tana Umaga at a restaurant Auckland

The Hollywood heavyweight dined with a group at Masu, downtown Auckland.

Hollywood heavyweight Jason Momoa has been out dining with a group of Kiwi mates, including ex-All Black captain Tana Umaga, in the private room at Nic Watt’s contemporary Japanese restaurant MASU, in Auckland.

“This guy is the f...ing man,” Momoa said in a video on his Instagram stories on Thursday, panning across to a smiling Umaga sitting to his left.

The video also featured All Black prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi, who was grinning ear to ear and pulling shakas with the Aquaman actor.

It’s not the first time Momoa has enjoyed hanging out with our All Blacks, as the Game of Thrones star was all-smiles as he embraced the All Blacks team in Auckland in September last year, proudly wearing the team’s jersey.

On Wednesday Momoa was welcomed with a pōwhiri at a Glen Eden marae.

New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis shared a snap of Momoa performing a hongi.

Momoa is here filming the new series Yenedakine (Chief of War), a true-life chronicle of a warrior chief caught up in the colonisation of Hawaii in the late 1700s.

“Oh all us ladies will be a wee bit jelly of you,” a user wrote on Twitter.

“Heard the haka from Sunnyvale,” one person commented in the Glen Eden Community Facebook group.

New Zealand talent and modelling agency, InTouch, put an urgent casting call-out on January 24 for 15 extras for upcoming filming in Auckland.

“Hawaiian looking” men aged between 18 and 50 were being sought to play 15 Maui warriors alongside the Aquaman and Game of Thrones superstar.

The advert was shared more than 2000 times and received hundreds of comments, many from women wanting to play “wahine warriors” or offering to play “Jason Mamoa’s wife,” even though the current roles needed were men.