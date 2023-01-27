Comedian Dai Henwood reveals 'very tough' bowel cancer diagnosis

Comedian Dai Henwood says he has been diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer and that it is incurable.

In a message posted on his Instagram on Friday, the 44-year-old said he was diagnosed with the disease almost three years ago and has been receiving treatment since April 2020.

The comedian said the cancer started “in my bowel, my liver and now my lungs.”

Henwood said he had so far undergone half a dozen surgeries and 14 rounds of chemotherapy, but was currently taking a break from his treatment.

He said he had been “working, laughing and loving life” and was focusing on some “awesome work opportunities” live and on TV.

“My love and skill is bringing [happiness to people and making them laugh].”

“Right now I thought it was time to be public with my diagnosis,” he said in the video, adding that he could not avoid the topic in his stand-up comedy or corporate talks.

“I’m an authentic person, and it was such a huge part of my life that I was hiding.” He added that if sharing his story helped one person, that is awesome.

In an interview on TV3’s The Project tonight, Henwood said “this is now such a big part of my life... I just felt I needed to be honest about where I’m at”.

“I’ve made a conscious decision not to suffer. Cancer doesn't define me. How I respond to it defines me.”

Supplied Dai Henwood has revealed he has cancer.

“I’m gonna love today... I’m gonna face it head on... there’s no hiding from the inevitable.”

The son of actor Ray Henwood, he began his comedy career in the late-90s, winning the Billy T Award in 2002.

He has since gone on to work in television on shows such as 7 Days, Dancing With The Stars and Lego Masters NZ.