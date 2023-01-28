Elton John cancels final Auckland show: 'We have no option'

Elton John concertgoers at 7pm last night - just before the show was cancelled

Elton John’s final show at Mt Smart has been cancelled, as the singer issued a statement on his Instagram Stories saying: “We have no option but to cancel.”

“Following the instructions of the local authorities and Mt Smart Stadium officials, we have no option but to cancel tonight’s show in Auckland.

“This is a very difficult decision which doesn’t come lightly and I’m so desperately sorry to all my fans who bought tickets. Cancelling shows is always the very last resort but the safety of our team, the venue staff, and fans always comes first.”

Devastated fan Stacey Brayshaw told Stuff that she was attending the show in lieu of her late father, who was supposed to attend this show but passed away last month: “We are gutted but our hearts go out to Elton.”

Brayshaw said it took her family five hours to drive from Tauranga.

“Such a genuine man, I do hope New Zealanders are being compassionate at this time.”

John’s Friday night show was cancelled less than half an hour before he was set to take to the stage as torrential rain wreaked havoc across Auckland.

Disappointed Elton John fans swarmed to leave Mt Smart stadium after news that the concert was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

John said that vendors will be in touch regarding refunds.

“My thoughts are with everyone in Auckland during this extreme weather.”

Ticketmaster issued texts to ticket holders saying: “Pls watch emails & social media for refund info.”

Stuff photographer Ricky Wilson, who was at the Friday night concert, said there was “massive delays” for anyone trying to leave and “severe” traffic congestion on the roads surrounding the stadium.

He said that all roads and footpaths around the venue were flooded.

“It’s pandemonium,” Wilson said.

This is the second time the legendary performer has had to cancel in Tāmaki Makaurau, after he was forced to cut off his show in 2020 after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

The singer broke down in tears during his Auckland show, leaning on the piano before leaving the stage altogether.

When he attempted to start singing his famous song "Daniel", he couldn't talk.

The shows were then postponed until 2023 due to Covid-19.