'I'm off the market': Rita Ora finally confirms marriage to Taika Waititi

The rumours are true – Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are married.

The pop star has confirmed she and Kiwi film director Waititi did get married last year, and described the day as “sweet” and “perfect”.

The Poison singer spoke to UK’s Heart Breakfast Show to promote her new single You Only Love Me, and said she and the Thor director were married in a private ceremony in London.

“Yes. Here we are,” she said when asked about her real-life marriage.

“They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people.”

Both Ora and Waititi dodged questions and stayed very quiet about the rumours nuptials, since talk of their engagement first circulated in June 2022.

In fact, Waititi even famously ended an interview on British show This Morning in 2022, when questioned about whether the couple were set to marry. Both remained silent after rumours of a wedding appeared in August 2022.

But speaking to Heart Breakfast show, Ora described the private wedding as “perfect” and “exactly how I wanted it”.

True to form, however, she kept quiet on specific details about the ceremony.

“It was just nice and perfect ... completely how I wanted it,” she said.

Craig Barritt Pop star Rita Ora confirmed she is married to Kiwi film director Taika Waititi.

“Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day, we’ll throw a big party. I’ll figure out the time to have a big, big party.”

The music video for You Only Love Me was released on Saturday and depicts Ora preparing for her wedding with her bridesmaids, while nothing goes right.

Both Waititi and Ora teased the video release with fairly cryptic wedding-themed Instagram posts on Friday.

Ora explained in the interview she wanted to play on the rumours surrounding her real wedding with the video.

“This is my version of a wedding that didn’t really go to plan. That’s my music video. But that’s not to say that what actually happened,” she said.

“But I did wanna play on the fact that I’ve chosen to keep it kind of more private, this sort of experience that I had, and just to myself a bit more, but I did wanna play on what could have been, so this is what I’m giving to the public on what could have been.”