Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garcia speaks out on rocky family relationships following death of Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley's second child Navarone Garcia may be unknown compared to his famous relatives, but a recent rare interview has seen the musician open up on his turbulent family ties.

Despite living most of his life outside the public eye, Garcia was recently brought into the spotlight following the death of his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley on January 12.

The loss, he told People Magazine, was “still so surreal” despite the two siblings falling out of touch in the years leading up to her death.

“I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us,” Garcia wrote on Instagram following his sister’s death.

READ MORE:

* Priscilla Presley disputes will of late daughter Lisa Marie Presley

* Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood breaks silence: 'We are all reeling'

* Tense 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death reveals how it went down



“Regardless, you are my sister, and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis.”

Garcia was born in 1987 to Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi, and said his father had “a bit of a complex” about his mother’s history with Elvis, not allowing the King of Rock’s music to be played in their household.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Priscilla Presley with musician son Navarone Garibaldi.

“It wasn't until after he left that my mum started playing his music again freely,” Garcia said

“The disciplinarian role didn't work between us, but the friend role did,” he recalled.

“He wanted someone to go out drinking with.”

The California-native also revealed his father had faked his identity, claiming to be from Italy instead of his home country Brazil and changing his name from Garcia to Garibaldi after being told he wouldn’t have a career in Hollywood with a Hispanic last name.

The father-son duo quickly fell out following the revelation.

As a child, Garcia lived most of his life out of the spotlight, but would still be followed by unwanted attention from his famous mother.

“I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids' parents would find out who my mom was, and they'd want a reason to talk to her,” Garcia said.