Adele breaks down in tears mid-concert after seeing photo of fan's late wife

Singer Adele was reduced to tears during a Las Vegas concert after witnessing a fan holding up a photo of his late wife.

The British superstar was singing her hit When We Were Young when she walked through the crowd and saw the fan holding up his phone showing a picture while touching his heart.

The fan’s actions caught Adele’s eye, and the 34-year-old mother could be seen looking devastated before returning to the stage to dedicate the next song, Someone Like You, saying “this is for you, sir.”

“When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see. Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening,” Adele told the crowd.

“There was a man, he's just there, holding his phone up. I think that's his wife on the phone, and I don't think she's here, and it just really moved me.

“I'm so sorry for your loss, and I didn't realise what you were showing me until I was over here.”

Supplied Adele became emotional after sharing the moment she saw a fan holding up a photo of his late wife with her Las Vegas audience.

A video of the moment has gone viral across social media, with users quick to share their support for the singer and fan.

Adele currently has a Las Vegas residency which began last November and will last until March 25, playing every Friday and Saturday for the five-month period.