Ellen DeGeneres surprised by Portia de Rossi in white dress for wedding vow renewal ceremony

Nearly 15 years after they said "I do," Portia de Rossi surprised wife Ellen DeGeneres with a vow renewal at home in front of their family and friends.

During a party Tuesday for de Rossi's 50th birthday, the actress left the former talk show host speechless after stepping out in the original ivory gown she wore for their wedding in 2008.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performed The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face as de Rossi led a visibly stunned DeGenres to the front of the room.

"Oh my God," DeGeneres, 65, said after turning to see Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner standing ready to officiate the ceremony.

"Welcome to Portia's birthday party and to the newest home of one of my favourite couples, two of my BFs and the record holders for the most homes ever purchased in one city, ever. Literally," Jenner read off a sheet of paper. "These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with."

DeGeneres and de Rossi originally married at their home in Beverly Hills on August 16, 2008, in front of 15 guests, Jenner noted. She added: "Today, Portia would like us to witness a renewal of her commitment to Ellen, to honour and celebrate their marriage of 14 years."

"Surprise," de Rossi began, prompting laughter from their guests. "You don't have to say anything at all, but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, apart from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me in front of family and friends. I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments, as you do with a big birthday, and it all just kept leading back to you, and I just thought, 'What greater accomplishment could I ever, ever, ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent, by someone as incredible as you?'"

"Also I feel like we're on a new journey," she continued. "This is a new chapter. After 24 houses in 18 years, this is our first home. This is it and we're settling down, finally, and we're planting roots, and we're taking better care of ourselves and each other than ever before. And I'm just so excited about the future, where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives."

The "new journey" de Rossi alluded to is due at least in part to DeGeneres ending her long-running talk show last May following a 2020 controversy over claims of the set being a toxic workplace environment.

DeGeneres has since laid relatively low, and made her first public appearance in November on the opening night of Michelle Obama's book tour, where she joked about only speaking to de Rossi and their dogs for months on end.

"On our wedding day in 2008, I quoted Walt Whitman. And I said that it is a great thing to be loved, but it is profound to be understood," de Rossi said. "And back then, after knowing each other for four years I thought we understood each other, but now 14 years later, I can truly say we understand each other, we accept each other. And how lucky am I to be with somebody who accepts me for exactly who I am, who loves me for exactly who I am?"

"It's you," de Rossi continued. "It always has been. You cheer me up when I'm down. You make me feel seen. You make me feel safe, cherished, loved. I love you. I will always, always love you. I'm so honoured to be your wife."

The couple kissed and after a round of cheers from their family and friends, DeGeneres stuttered for a moment before de Rossi reiterated that she didn't have to say anything.

"I just adore you," DeGeneres said. "I love you and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day. I'm the lucky one."

USA Today