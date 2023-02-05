Armie Hammer speaks on cannibalism and sexual abuse controversy, says he was molested by pastor at young age

Hammer has denied any criminal wrongdoing, though he admits he was emotionally abusive towards the victims.

Armie Hammer has broken his silence regarding the sexual abuse allegations he’s faced in recent years.

In 2021, Hammer sparked backlash after a woman who says she had an intimate relationship with him created an account on Instagram to share gruesome details of the bizarre sexual interactions she says they used to have, which contained BDSM fantasies and cannibalistic fetishism.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Hammer has denied any criminal wrongdoing, though he admits he was emotionally abusive towards the victims.

“I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on,” Hammer shared. “I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was. I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with writer James Kirchick, Hammer spoke about being molested by a youth pastor when he was 13.

“What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control,” he said about the abuse he suffered. “I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually.”

He also revealed he attempted suicide while swimming in the Cayman Islands in February 2021, shortly after the allegations against him surfaced.

“I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark. Then I realised that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

