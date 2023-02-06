Grammys 2023: Viola Davis earns EGOT status with Grammy win

Viola Davis has become the 18th artist of all time to achieve EGOT status – those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Davis won the Grammy Award for the performance of her audiobook recording of her memoir, Finding Me, joining the elite club of EGOT winners like Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Rita Moreno, and Mike Nichols.

“It has just been such a journey," Davis said while accepting the award. "I just EGOT!”

Davis is the fourth Black person ever to achieve EGOT status, after Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Goldberg.

In a January interview with Grammy.com, Davis said achieving EGOT status would be a “huge accomplishment.”

Davis is already a two-time Tony Award winner, and was the first actress of colour to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama for her role in How to Get Away with Murder.

She won the Oscar for Best Actress for the 2016 film, Fences.

The other four nominees in the category were Questlove nominated for Music Is History, is a six-time Grammy winner, Mel Brooks, nominated for All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World, and Jamie Foxx for Act Like You Got Some Sense.