'Could be at the dentist': Ben Affleck wins most bored at Grammys

Ben Affleck looking bored at the Grammys, beside a smiling Jennifer Lopez.

The butt of so many memes already, Ben Affleck has sent social media into a tizz yet again – this time over his utterly disinterested appearance at Monday’s Grammy Awards.

The 50-year-old actor just didn’t have the energy, it seemed, to get excited about his wife’s big night.

Jennifer Lopez absolutely dazzled as she presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album and looked to be having a blast.

But the same couldn’t be said for Affleck, who looked, well, really, really bored.

And his disinterest was noted by viewers, who flocked to social media to poke fun at his lacklustre dancing, tired stare and general ‘somebody put me out my misery’ facial expression.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best pot-shots.