Salman Rushdie says he feels grateful and lucky, in first post-stabbing interview

Author Salman Rushdie, 75, has spoken out for the first time since being stabbed at a New York literary event in 2022, saying that he felt fortunate and grateful to have survived the attack.

“I’m lucky,” Rushdie told The New Yorker. “What I really want to say is that my main overwhelming feeling is gratitude.”

The author – who spent years in hiding after a fatwa was declared following his book The Satanic Verses – was in the hospital for six weeks after being stabbed in the neck and torso while talking on stage last August.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Hadi Matar in connection with the assassination attempt – Matar has pleaded not guilty to attempted second-degree murder and attempted second-degree assault.

According to The Guardian, Matar is thought to have been trying to carry out the fatwa that the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini placed on Rushdie after many found The Satanic Verses to be blasphemous in its portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad.

Rushdie told New Yorker editor David Remnick that his “big injuries are healed, essentially”, and had regained feeling in his thumb, index finger and bottom-half of his palm after surgery.

Evan Agostini/AP Rushdie has told New Yorker editor David Remnick that his “big injuries are healed, essentially”.

He added that it was difficult for him to get much writing done because some of his fingertips lacked feeling.

“I’m able to walk around,” Rushdie told Remnick. “I mean, there are bits of my body that need constant checkups. It was a colossal attack.”

Rushdie also said: “I’ve been better. But, considering what happened, I’m not so bad.”

The novelist’s agent, Andrew Wylie, said Rushdie would “not be making any public appearances to promote his forthcoming novel”, called Victory City, an abridged translation of a fictitious Sanskrit verse saga.