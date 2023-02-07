Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie expecting second child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who starred together on Game of Thrones, are expecting their second child together.

Harington, 36, broke the news on Friday (local time) on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m terrified,” the star said. “With the first baby, you’re walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months – well, the man is, anyway. But this time the reality check comes much shorter, you get practical real quick.”

Harington and Leslie, 35, married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son, in 2021.

“He’s about to get the shock of his life – he’s about to get a brother or sister,” Harington remarked.

“I’m not sure he’s quite conceptually understood it just yet. We’re trying to get him ready for it.”

Harington and Leslie started dating in 2011. On Game of Thrones, they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

Harington joked on Friday about a Game of Thrones spin-off all about his character.

“I’ve got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for in a day,” Harington said.

“And when it gets below a certain number, I think I’ll do the spin-off.”

