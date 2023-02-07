'Hug 'em hard': Dwayne Johnson says after his mom survives a car accident

Dwayne Johnson says "angels of mercy watched over" his mother Ata Johnson when she was involved in a Los Angeles car accident.

Posting a picture of his mother's wrecked red Cadillac SUV on Instagram on Thursday, the Black Adam and Red Notice star said, "Thank you God she's ok."

"She'll survive and continue to get evaluated," the superstar wrote of his 74-year-old mom.

"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

The Rock, 50, thanked the Los Angeles police and fire departments "for being so caring & focused" and "staying on phone and talking me thru it all".

Representatives for the Fast & Furious 6 star did not immediately respond Friday to the Los Angeles Times' request for further comment. The LAPD and the LA Fire Department did not disclose any additional information about the wreck.

"I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get," the beloved star added.

In March, Johnson told the Associated Press that he was raised primarily by his mother. While he also had a relationship with his father – pro wrestler Rocky Johnson, who died in 2020 – the Moana star said his mother and grandmother "had a very clear agenda on how to raise me and what lessons I should be taught and what kind of integrity I should have as a little boy growing up."

"My grandmother, my mom. My first wife, Dany Garcia, who is now a long-time business partner, my wife today, Lauren, my three daughters continue to influence and teach me daily," he added.

"Even my little ones. I have a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old, and when you're open and amenable, you'd be surprised as a man, just how much your daughters will teach you.

"I'm a completely different man than I was 20 years ago," he said. "I had a career in professional wrestling that was on fire. The stuff you thought was important that you should sweat maybe 10, 15 years ago are so meaningless, actually. The most important things really are literally right in front of you [like family]."

In June, the former WWE star surprised his mom with another new home.