Andrew O’Keefe left woman 'shaking like a leaf', court told

Former television presenter Andrew O’Keefe left a woman “shaking like a leaf” following an incident in the woman’s eastern suburbs apartment in which he allegedly kicked and spat at her, the woman’s neighbour has told a Sydney court.

O’Keefe, the former host of Seven’s Weekend Sunrise and Deal or No Deal, is facing charges of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and resisting arrest over the incident in September 2021.

He has pleaded guilty to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order but is defending the other charges in a hearing at the Downing Centre Local Court.

On Tuesday, the court heard from Nicole Taylor, who lives in the same eastern suburbs apartment building as the complainant. She cannot be named for legal reasons.

Taylor told the court she could initially hear O’Keefe singing, but the noises “later escalated to the sound of a scuffle” and she walked out to investigate.

“I actually came down my stairwell, Mr O’Keefe came out... I said ‘are you OK’.

O’Keefe acknowledged her silently before “aggressively pulling the door shut”, she said, and “the noises kept going”.

SIMON SCHLUTER/The Age Channel Seven personality Andrew O Keefe is facing charges of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and resisting arrest over the incident in September 2021.

The woman said she then slipped a note under the door, and her neighbour opened it and pulled her inside.

“She was shaking like a leaf, she had scratches up her arms, she had marks across her chest,” Taylor said. She told the court she later observed that her neighbour was “limping”, and asked her why. “[She said] that she had been kicked by Andrew.”

Taylor said later that same evening, her neighbour told her O’Keefe “had spat in her face that night”.

However, the woman didn’t say anything about how she came to be scratched on her forearms and chest, Taylor said.

The court heard earlier that O’Keefe told police he believed the injuries were self-inflicted.

O’Keefe, 51, has been in and out of court in recent years on drug and assault charges, and spent four months behind bars on remand after he was charged with a choking assault on another woman in his Kent Street apartment in January last year.

The court heard on Monday that woman has since left Australia and returned to her home country, resulting in those charges being withdrawn.

In June 2021, O’Keefe had two domestic violence charges dismissed and a third withdrawn, after a magistrate found he was in a hypomanic bipolar state when he spat at his partner, slapped her and kicked her.

The hearing for the September 2021 alleged assault continues before Magistrate Alison Viney.

