'Fiji Water Girl' Kelleth Cuthbert shares what it's like to become a viral sensation

It's remarkably easy to distance ourselves from the real people behind viral memes or the latest internet sensation.

Every few months, the collective internet closes its eyes, points a finger and chooses its new social media obsession. And in 2019, that viral infatuation was Canadian model and actress, Kelleth Cuthbert.

Cuthbert, 35, unwittingly became an online phenomenon after she was tasked with promoting Fiji Water at the 2019 Golden Globes, hilariously stealing the spotlight by appearing in the background of red carpet photos.

Suddenly, Cuthbert's face eclipsed some of the world's biggest stars and she was fondly nicknamed "Fiji Water Girl".

READ MORE:

* Still thirsty? look back on Fiji water girl's epic photobombs at the Golden Globes

* Why you won't see the Fiji Water girl at the 2020 Golden Globes

* Fiji Water model Kelleth Cuthbert sues company that helped make her famous



Four years after her bizarre rise to fame, Cuthbert says no-one truly realised the toll her instant celebrity took on her mental health.

"Virality was such a mixed experience for me. On the one hand, it was a fast-tracked education on the inner workings of the entertainment industry," Cuthbert explains.

"Conversely, it tested my mental health in a way I could have never prepared myself for. For every batch of wonderful news articles or positive comments I saw about myself, there would be a negative one thrown in."

It was January 2019 and Cuthbert's accidental photobombing triggered a barrage of light-hearted memes, articles and videos.

But for Cuthbert, who was already a working model, she also experienced the dark underbelly of internet fame. She recalls cruel messages and headlines, which sadly come part and parcel of being "meme-ified".

"There were jabs at my career ('Is she even a real model if she never had a Vogue cover?!'), jabs at my appearance ('The gaps on the sides of her teeth are so big she's missing a tooth!'… shout out to Invisalign for rectifying that one), and jabs for the sake of jabs ('She's a talentless loser!')," Cuthbert says.

"You start to see yourself more through the eyes of others than through your own. In all honesty, it took me several years to get back to truly feeling like myself again."

As the model and actress aptly explains, people hiding behind computers often forget viral celebrities have an entire life, family and career outside of the one moment that made them famous.

It was rarely appreciated how hard she had already worked to get into the entertainment and modelling industry well before the 2019 Golden Globes.

"You start to see yourself more through the eyes of others than through your own ... it took me several years to get back to truly feeling like myself again."

"I understand the reality that unless you are a top model of your day, nobody really sees the grit of your average working model. We are the mostly nameless faces on the e-commerce websites you shop or in your local store advertisements," she says.

"When you go viral, the public is usually learning about you for the very first time so, to them, it is as if you came out of the birth canal in that exact moment."

Following a long hiatus from modelling thanks to Covid-19, Cuthbert has happily returned to the career she loves.

It's still a tough industry to crack without connections, however she says brands and companies are now far less ageist than when she began at age 19.

"I turned 35 recently and the industry is a completely different one from the one I entered at 19. Back then, if you were even 25 years old, you might as well be labelled a geriatric model and bust out your cane and blood thinners because it was pretty much over for you," Cuthbert admits.

"Before, modelling felt like something that got ripped away from you much more suddenly as soon as you hit a certain age, leaving so many feeling lost after their careers ended and struggling to find other passions.

"I plan to keep doing it until I crack a hip on set, but I also want to maintain interests and work outside of that."

After her career took a surprise twist thanks to Fiji Water, Cuthbert was offered incredible opportunities, including an appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful and a job as an Inside Edition special correspondent for the Super Bowl.

Her acting dream is to work in a comedy ensemble and she's currently working on a personal video project based on her old journals.

Even now, Cuthbert is still sometimes recognised for her brief cameo at the Golden Globes. "Once in a while [people recognise me] and almost exclusively when I'm looking a hot mess," she jokes.

Cuthbert isn't overly interested in being typecast thanks to a gig she worked over four years ago.

Aside from the odd article wondering What happened to the Fiji Water Girl?, she has happily returned to her passions – which includes rescuing animals.

"Dog rescue is something I've been heavily involved with since 2018," she says.

"To date, I've personally rescued 205 animals. I've also adopted two of my own- two feisty chihuahua mixes that terrorise my neighbourhood.

"It has brought immeasurable joy and meaning to my life to be able to surround myself with both dogs and with the people that love them most."

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.