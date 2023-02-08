Ruby Rose set to reignite feud with The Veronicas in explosive new book

Rose has called the singer duo "horrific" and warned that they're the first topic in their new book.

Aussie actor Ruby Rose has hinted at a bombshell new book she's writing, and she's got The Veronicas in her sights.

The Orange Is the New Black star shared some eyebrow-raising posts to her Instagram Stories, where she claimed their new book would "piss off a lot of people".

"﻿The truth. It will piss off a lot of people, but maybe you should have been better?" the actor wrote.

"Excited to be free. Excited to tell the truth. On the sisters? You're first. How horrific you were," she added, seemingly snubbing twin sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso.

In another Story, Rose shared the foreboding message, "﻿Imagine mistaking my kindness for weakness."

Rose briefly dated Jessica in 2008. The pair broke things off but rekindled their relationship in 2016 and dated until April 2018.

Their relationship at the time proved difficult as Rose spent much of it living in the US, while Jessica lived in Australia. On top of that, Jessica and her sister Lisa had also had a public falling out, and were not talking to each other or performing or writing music together while she and Rose were together.﻿

@rubyrose/Instagram Rose seemingly shared a foreboding warning to The Veronicas on their Instagram Story.

Speaking on 60 Minutes in 2021, Jessica referred to her relationship with Rose as "isolating" and hinted that it was her relationship with Rose that caused her to fall out with her sister and family.﻿

"Lisa and I didn't talk for a year. I was in a relationship that wasn't good for me. I became isolated. I had nobody anymore, I only had my relationship," she said of the period.

"I didn't have my mum or my dad. When it became too much for me... I walked away. I realised I'd become the enemy in the situation. And I was ultimately... my presence and my love was making it harder," she said.

But at the time of the pair's split, there didn't appear to be any bad blood between Rose and Jessica. Rose even shared an amicable break-up announcement on Twitter.

"I've spent the past two years learning and sharing my life with an amazing human being," she tweeted at the time. "An experience for which I am very blessed. Break-ups are always incredibly hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared.

"It's with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago. We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate. With love x."

But in November of that year﻿, Jessica publicly shunned Rose, giving off the impression that there was in fact some trouble in paradise.

Rose decided to share a supportive message under a post by Jessica, debuting her new relationship with Los Angeles musician Kai Carlton.

"Congratulations! So happy for you both," Rose wrote under the image.

Jessica fired back with a surprising response.

"@rubyrose I have requested you not contact me for over 4 months now," she wrote.

"You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact you continue to ignore this to contact me here publicly under the guise of wishing me well, is continued harassment."﻿

The comment shocked fans, and Rose as well: "That is news to me. Copy that. Good vibes only" ﻿she wrote back.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.