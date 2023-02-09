Pamela Anderson responds to Tim Allen denying her claims he flashed her on Home Improvement

Pamela Anderson holds no ill will towards Tim Allen, despite claiming in her new memoir, Love, Pamela, that he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement back in the '90s.

She even defended the actor in recent weeks while promoting the book, telling Variety she didn't think he had any "bad intentions" when he allegedly opened up his robe on set to expose himself outside her dressing room in 1991.

But what Anderson would like from her former co-star is to take responsibility for his supposed actions, she told E! News Canada.

Instead, he released a statement saying "it never happened" because he "would never do such a thing".

The actor's statement did not still well with Anderson, but she understands why he had to deny her allegations.

"How could you make that up? You can't make that stuff up," she told journalist Morgan Hoffman. "He was embarrassed all day and acting like a little giddy schoolboy."

YouTube Pamela Anderson demonstrates how Tim Allen allegedly flashed her on Home Improvement set.

"He has to deny it because look at the times we're in," she added, likely referencing the #MeToo movement and cancel culture climate.

"If he said, 'Oh yeah, I did that…' he'd be – a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg." she said, before adding "not that story".

In the interview, Anderson also revealed why she shared that story in her memoir.

"I only talked about really pivotal moments to try get across that some of these things had happened, you know, in my childhood, my career. And I kind of wanted to sprinkle in some of these things," she said.

"I mean, not all. Obviously, I didn't tell every story in my life, or I'd be writing volumes. It was because it was my first job, Home Improvement, that I felt that was important to say."

On the sitcom, which ran from 1991 to 1999, Allen played Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, the host of the home renovation show Tool Time.

Anderson played his assistant, aka "Lisa the Tool Time Girl", on the fictional programme, but she only stayed on the show for two seasons, leaving in 1992 to star in Baywatch.

