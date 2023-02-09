Taika Waititi debuts tattoo seemingly dedicated to Rita Ora

Māori film director Taika Waititi has shared some new ink with his followers – and the inspiration behind his latest tattoo.

Waititi, known worldwide for his sense of humour, debuted the new tattoo – an R – on Instagram, with the caption “I love Rugby.”

While the rugby inspiration may very well be true, many are speculating the R actually stands for his new wife, singer Rita Ora.

This isn’t the first time Waititi has teased fans with a mysterious tattoo – in early 2022, he tattooed the name Jane on his knuckles and refused to let his fans in on the meaning.

Instagram: @taikawaititi Taika Waititi’s newest tattoo – a mysterious ‘R’.

“A chosen few know the story,” he wrote on social media at the time.

The reveal comes nearly a week after Ora showed off her flashy emerald engagement ring and stunning gold wedding band during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The pop star recently confirmed she had married Waititi sometime in 2022 after months of dodging rumours, saying she was “officially off the market.”