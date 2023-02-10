Victim's family sue Alec Baldwin over fatal shooting on set of Rust

Alec Baldwin is facing another lawsuit over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.

The parents and sister of Hutchins filed a lawsuit this week, their attorney Gloria Allred announced, after criminal charges for the actor were announced last month.

Allred told People magazine on the family’s behalf: “It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."

Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals for the Western Rust at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on October 21, 2021.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in a December 2021 interview that he "didn't pull the trigger" that day: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never."

Baldwin – known for his roles in 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October and his impression of former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live – has described the death as a “tragic accident”.

Santa Fe County Sheriffâs office A photo released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office shows Alec Baldwin on set immediately after the shooting of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza on Rust.

He sought to clear his name by suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that was handed to him on the set. Baldwin, also a co-producer on Rust, said he was told the gun was safe.

Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel released a statement on Thursday saying: "This decision [by Hutchins’ family] distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."