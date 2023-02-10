American model Brooklinn Khoury shows off new smile two years and six surgeries after cousin's dog bit off top lip

Professional skateboarder and model Brooklinn Khoury's life changed on an otherwise innocuous day in November 2020.

The day before she was set to shoot a television commercial, the now-23-year-old ﻿was spending time with her cousin and her cousin's eight-year-old pit bull, Diesel, when all of a sudden, Diesel turned around and lunged at Khoury.

In the split-second attack, Diesel was "hanging off [her] mouth" and ripping off her top lip.

Now, over two years after the incident, a timeframe within which she's undergone six reconstructive surgeries, ﻿Khoury – who rose to fame as an influencer and is dating Dance Moms alum Chloe Lukasiak, 21 – is showing off her new smile.

READ MORE:

* Top physical shape helped Arsenal's Pablo Mari survive knife attack in Italy

* 'I’m about to die': Two Australian friends went skydiving. One chute didn’t open on time

* Ireland Baldwin addresses plastic surgery claims after undergoing 'FaceTite' procedure



"I think if you were to tell me a year ago today that I would look the way that I do, I wouldn't believe you," Khoury told Inside Edition.

Khoury said that immediately following the attack, she took a photo of her face, which she still finds difficult to look at to this day.

﻿"You could see the fear in my eyes, 'Oh my God, that's what I look like,''" she told the outlet of the photo, adding that she remembers thinking, "How do you fix this? How do you fix this?' I didn't realise he had taken off my whole lip."

Brooklinn Khoury/Instagram Khoury is showing off her new smile after six surgeries, and she's set to undergo a seventh later this month.

Due to the extreme nature of her injuries, Khoury had to search for over a year to find a doctor that was willing to take on her case.

Finally, in November 2021, she met Dr Nicholas Do, who has since operated on Khoury six times – with some operations lasting around 20 hours – ﻿to get her smile back.

Do took nerves and skin from Khoury's arm to build her a fully functional upper lip, a process that's still underway. She's set to go under the knife again later in February.

Khoury has been open about her recovery process on social media, and told Inside Edition that it's not been easy.

﻿"Just having to look at myself in the mirror and having to tell myself and believe that what I am seeing is not the final product and loving myself regardless of how I look just from the inside out," Khoury said of how she's coped following the incident.

A key part of her recovery has been the support of her girlfriend, ﻿Lukasiak, whom Khoury actually met mere days before the dog attack.

Speaking to People last year, ﻿Khoury said she remembered worrying about the progression of their relationship when she was in the hospital after the attack.

"I was like, "What if she doesn't think I'm pretty anymore?'" Khoury told the publication.

Lukasiak, however, stood by Khoury's side, and Khoury said the dancer tells her every day that she's beautiful.

In December, Khoury shared an Instagram post of her progress since the attack, alongside a heartfelt caption she wrote months after the incident.

﻿"I don't expect anyone to understand because how could you. I don't know how to explain the way that I feel when I look in the mirror. It's as if I'm a stranger, embodied in someone I've known before," Khoury wrote.

"She's somewhat familiar, but carries herself differently," she continued.

"I look up at myself and I see someone who has been patched up, to cover a mistake that should never have happened. I see someone who's exhausted from having to explain herself, to a society that's infatuated by perfection. She is someone who's trying to love what she sees but she's scared of what she is seeing.

"When I got into the attack it was so hard to see what the future held for me. Thank God for giving me the strength, and the people I have in my life to help me grow, and continue to trust the process."

Lukasiak commented on the post: "That little nose was my favourite before, after, and now."

Weeks earlier, ﻿Lukasiak shared a photo to Instagram with her girlfriend on the two-year anniversary of the dog attack.

"Two years ago the worst thing that could've happen, happened," Lukasiak wrote. "And yet, you remain pure sunshine in human form. There is no one in this universe like you, mon amour. Happy Smile Day. (But you make every day a smiley day.)"

Khoury responded: ﻿"You're the reason for my smile. Not just today but everyday. I love you."

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.