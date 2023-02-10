Britney Spears’ friends, family reportedly ‘more concerned’ for her as planned intervention stalls

Britney Spears’ friends and family tried to set up an intervention for her earlier this week, but the plan was called off after the singer became “somewhat aware” of their intentions, according to a new report.

The plan had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday (local time), TMZ reported. Multiple sources confirmed to the entertainment outlet that those close to Spears have recently become more alarmed by her behaviour.

They say the Grammy-winning artist and pop culture giant hasn’t been taking medications that could help stabilise her. As a result, she has been “flying off the handle” regularly.

“Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned,” one source told People.

“She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger.”

The initial plan for the reported intervention was to take the 41-year-old star to a Los Angeles house that’s being rented by her manager.

The manager, her husband Sam Ashari and mental health professionals were set to be present. They wanted to try convincing her she needed to seek professional help, hoping that she would stay in the house for as long as two months to receive the proper care.

The plan fell through after the Womanizer singer became suspicious. But according to several sources, Spears saw a doctor on Wednesday and the meeting reportedly “went well”.

People in her inner circle have been trying to get her to seek help because the situation has become “very difficult” and “absolutely chaotic”.

“Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse, but they knew it wouldn’t be easy,” one source told People. “She’s been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative.”

In November 2021, the mother of two was freed from a 13-year legal arrangement that placed her father as her conservator, an arrangement that had followed a public mental crisis in 2008.

- New York Daily News