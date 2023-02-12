Sam Smith's inflatable Brit Awards look sends social media wild

British singer Sam Smith has sent the internet into a frenzy with their latest red carpet look.

The Unholy hitmaker arrived at the Brit Awards on Sunday morning (local time) donning a black inflated latex suit designed by Indian fashion designer Harri, with exaggerated, balloon-like shoulders and legs.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Sam Smith’s wonderfully whacky Brit Awards outfit sends social media users into a frenzy.

The singer, who identifies as non-binary, accessorised the outfit with simple earrings and bold heeled boots by Maison Valentino.

On Harri’s website, a pair of similar inflated latex pants are listed for nearly NZ$7560, while similar Valentino shoes are selling for NZ$2520 on the Italian luxury brand’s website.

The look comes a week after Smith took on the Grammys red carpet in an all-red caped outfit with a dramatic collar and lace detailed top hat, channelling Culture Club singer Boy George.

As expected, the social media went crazy for the look, creating memes and drawing comparisons to rock and roll icons of the past.

One popular video on Twitter edited sounds from Spongebob over a video of Smith walking the red carpet.

Another Twitter user joked that the pants were brought to life from comedian Billy Connolly’s popular incontinence pants sketch.

Other social media users likened the outfit to the dog balloon figures made for children, while some made comparisons to burnt chicken.

One Twitter user took on Smith’s haters by comparing their outfit to a famous parachute pants look worn by singer David Bowie during his Ziggy Stardust era.

Even designer Harri joined in on the fun, posting an Instagram photo of Smith and asking his followers what they would name the look with the hashtag Michelin Man, referencing the famous inflatable mascot of the Michelin tyre company.

Smith is nominated for two awards at this year’s Brits ceremony with their single Unholy up for the Song of the Year award, while Smith themself is vying for the Pop/R&B act award against superstars Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, and more.