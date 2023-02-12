Harry Styles attempts to recover from Grammys controversy, thanks One Direction bandmates during Brit Awards

British singer Harry Styles told the crowd and viewers at the 2023 Brit Awards he is “aware of [his] privilege” after accepting the gong for Artist of the Year, following days of Grammys controversy.

Last Monday, Styles came under fire after taking out the highly-coveted Album of the Year award for his third album Harry’s House at the Grammys over Beyoncé’s Renaissance, who was poised by many to take out the award after being snubbed on three previous occasions.

During his speech, Styles uttered the now infamous line “this doesn't happen to people like me very often”, rousing social media users to ask what the singer meant by saying that as a white man.

Now, the 29-year-old heartthrob dedicated his Artist of the Year award – a category that had also sparked backlash as only male artists were nominated for the gender-neutral award – to the British female artists snubbed from the nominations, while recognising his privilege.

“I'm aware of my privilege up here tonight, so this award is for Reyna, Florence [Welch, from Florence and The Machine], Mabel and Becky [Hill],” Styles said.

Styles also sent his fans into a frenzy by making a rare reference to his boy band days after thanking his former One Direction bandmates.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Harry Styles attempted to recover from his Grammys faux pas during his acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the Brit Awards.

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor, I wouldn't be here without you,” Styles said.

“I want to thank Niall [Horan], Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne] and Zayn [Malik], because I wouldn't be here without you either.”

Styles has become one of the big winners at the Brits ceremony, sweeping up wins for all four of his nominations including Best Album for Harry’s House and Song of the Year for As it Was.