Megan Fox deletes all photos of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, posts 'dishonesty' quote

Megan Fox hinted she's split from her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as she deleted all trace of him from her Instagram grid and shared a cryptic caption.

Speculation swirled about a Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly breakup after the actress deleted all of her Instagram photos with the rapper and posted a cryptic song lyric.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Fox captioned a series of selfies on Sunday (local time), quoting Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me.

The song is the first track on Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade, which explores infidelity.

Fox on Sunday was only following three Instagram users, including the rapper Eminem, who famously feuded with Kelly. She was not following Kelly, whom she got engaged to more than a year ago.

The actress’ post included a video of an envelope being burned.

An Instagram user commented, “He probably got with Sophie,” to which Fox replied, “maybe I got with Sophie”. The posts didn’t specify who “Sophie” is, but guitarist Sophie Lloyd has toured with Kelly.

Kelly was still following Fox’s Instagram account on Sunday and had multiple photos with the actress on his page. He has not commented on the relationship rumours.

Fox, 36, is known for films such as Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Jennifer’s Body.

The 32-year-old Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is a Grammy nominee behind hits such as my ex’s best friend and bloody valentine.

He has starred in films such as Good Mourning, which he also directed, and The Dirt.

Kelly and Fox met while making the 2021 thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass and announced their engagement last year. Last week, they attended the Grammy Awards together.

