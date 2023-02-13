Kiwi dance legend Parris Goebel shares intimate moment with Rihanna ahead of their Super Bowl show

Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs. Where: University of Phoenix Stadium. When: Monday, February 13, 12.30pm (NZT). Coverage: Live on ESPN (Sky channel 60), live updates on Stuff from 12pm.

Kiwi dance star Parris Goebel has shared a post on Instagram about the forthcoming Super Bowl half-time show she has choreographed with Rihanna.

To her 1.6 million followers, Goebel wrote: “A little girl from Barbados and a little girl from New Zealand grew up into boss b_tches and took over the Super Bowl half time show together. We far from home but we made it!!!!”

Goebel, who was recruited by Jennifer Lopez to choreograph her halftime show in 2020, has previously choreographed Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty shows for New York Fashion Week.

Goebel was nominated in 2022 for an Emmy for her contribution to Rihanna’s Fenty runway show, in the Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming category.

READ MORE:

* How nine Kiwis made it into Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2

* Parris Goebel branches out into modelling after Superbowl success

* Jennifer Lopez and Shakira vow 'empowering' halftime show



In advance of their anticipated half-time performance for the 2023 Super Bowl on Monday, Goebel tagged Rihanna in a post writing “I love you 4L🤞🏼Let’s do this sis❤️❤️❤️,” accompanied by a black-and-white carousel of the pair embracing.

PARRIS GOEBEL/Supplied Parris Goebel and Rihanna ahead of their Super Bowl half-time show

"Me and Rih – we just have such an awesome chemistry. She's a friend and a sister first, so she genuinely cares about me as a person, not just an artist, and I think that comes through in our work," Goebel told BAZAAR.com in 2022.

Rihanna promised a 'jam-packed' Super Bowl halftime show last year, saying that the setlist “was the biggest challenge....It’s going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way that we could have put it together.”

Goebel added Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit to her CV, after being recognised in the 2020 New Year Honours list for services to dance.

Rihanna has previously heaped praise on choreographer Parris Goebel after their joint fashion show success, calling her a ‘god-gifted genius.’