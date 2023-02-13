Tom Grennan slammed for 'creepy' comment about Ellie Goulding while presenting at BRIT Awards

T﻿he internet is outraged at singer Tom Grennan for his unsolicited comments towards singer Ellie Goulding at the BRIT Awards.

As they both presented an award at the ceremony in London on Saturday night (local time), Grennan made a comment about Goulding's interesting outfit, ﻿a black, metal, corset-like top that carved out the breasts and abs in detail.

On stage, Grennan told Goulding, ﻿"I love what you're doing," before promptly asking, "They're real boobs?"

"These are not no, I wish," said Goulding, "Mine are a lot further apart."

"Ah sorry," Tom replied, concluding the awkward exchange.

Audiences were stunned at the cavalier conversation, taking to Twitter to voice their opinions.﻿

"Tom Grennan asking Ellie Goulding if they were her real boobs while presenting an award was super weird, uncomfortable and creepy WTF?!" said one.

"Tom Grennan casually verbally harassing Ellie Goulding on stage at the Brits with that 'are those your actual breasts' comment and getting way with it is not a good look in 2023, lads," another added.

"Have I gone back to 1982!" one incredulous commenter asked.

"Men [are] always going out of their way to humiliate and sexualise women in plain sight," another viewer pointed out.

"Tom Grennan really thought it was cool to chat about Ellie Goulding's boobs? Nah, I thought we were past this," another commenter wrote.

"That silence that followed was what was left of his career going up in smoke," said another.

Goulding herself seemed unbothered by the remark, posting a picture hugging Grennan on her Instagram Story, apparently after they had presented the award together.

"﻿Such a great time with this gentleman this evening – thanks for being a great co-host," she wrote on top of a picture of the two of them smiling into the camera backstage.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.