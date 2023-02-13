Stephen 'Twitch' Boss died without will; wife Allison Holker files for half of estate

After Stephen "Twitch" Boss died without a will, his wife and dance partner, Allison Holker, has filed a petition in Los Angeles for half his estate.

Holker, whose legal name is Allison Boss, submitted on Wednesday routine court documents proving she was married to Boss and that he did not have a will.

Boss, a beloved dancer and DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on December 13. He was 40.

According to the petition, Holker is seeking half of Boss' community property, including his eponymous production company's investment account, as well as royalties from his work with Disney and the Screen Actors Guild.

Boss and Holker wed on December 10, 2013, in Paso Robles.

The former So You Think You Can Dance contestants shared three children: Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3.

"To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!" Holker wrote last month on Instagram.

"We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."