De La Soul founding member Trugoy The Dove dead at 54.

Trugoy The Dove, founding member of New York hip-hop three-piece De La Soul, has died at age 54.

Born David Jude Jolicoeur, the rapper’s death was confirmed on Monday by representatives to hip-hop outlets theGrio and AllHipHop.

While a cause of death has not been confirmed, Jolicoeur has spoken about his experience with congestive heart failure since 2018.

In 2020, the rapper was briefly hospitalised, and was noticeably absent from last week’s 50 years of hip-hop tribute at the Grammys while his De La Soul bandmates performed.

Jolicoeur’s death comes just a month before the group were due to make the highly-anticipated move to finally make their music available on Spotify.

