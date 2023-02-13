Rihanna is pregnant again, rep confirms after Super Bowl show

Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer's representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi dance legend Parris Goebel shares intimate moment with Rihanna ahead of their Super Bowl show

* Ready for Rihanna? Here's what to know about her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

* Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year



In January 2022, the Work singer surprised fans with a maternity photo shoot, revealing she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

Mayers, also 34, could be seen smiling and singing along during his partner’s Super Bowl performance.

Matt Slocum/AP Rihanna sparked speculation she was pregnant during her Super Bowl half time show.

A few months after the announcement in April 2022, Rihanna told Vogue she “wouldn’t say” she had planned to become pregnant.

“But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of (expletive). We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test,” she said at the time.

The couple have decided to keep a low profile with their child, who was born in May 2022, not revealing their son’s name to the world.

However in December, Rihanna treated her fans with a rare TikTok video of her child, showing her son smiling and laughing while strapped in a car seat.

- with Associated Press