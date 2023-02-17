Pop Tart: Hard launching boyfriends, babies, and breakups

Welcome to Pop Tart, our weekly rundown of what’s scorching hot in the world of pop culture – from movies to memes, and books to fresh looks.

Rih, A$AP, and baby make three

Hot off the heels of her Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna stole hearts this week with photos of her baby boy, sparking mass baby-fever across the globe.

Her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, the 9-month-old was cuddled up with his mother (who is, in many ways, a mother to us all) as the two posed for British Vogue.

While many of us acted accordingly and showed our gratitude to Rihanna for blessing us with a photoshoot we truly didn’t deserve, others were scratching their heads over her use of the word “fine” to describe her baby boy in an Instagram post.

Of course, Rihanna’s dedicated fan base went to war with the chronically online, reminding them that different parts of the world do, in fact, have different phrases and meanings, and that the saying is common in Rihanna’s home country Barbados as well as places in West Africa.

Between Rihanna’s baby boy (as well as the child she’s currently carrying) and Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s trio of children (including already Grammy Award winner Blue Ivy, 11), the future of popular culture looks bright.

Rejoice: Megan Fox may finally be free

In more positive news, actress Megan Fox appears to have called-it-quits with her definitely not insane fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Early this week, Fox prompted sighs of relief from fans by deleting every photo of Kelly from her Instagram page, before posting a series of selfies with a very unassuming caption that referenced Beyoncé’s Lemonade, an album about infidelity, before removing her Instagram account altogether.

Getty/Stefanie Keenan/Daily Front Row Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly headed for Splitsville.

As someone who was raised on the internet, I know a public breakup when I see one, and this has all the hallmarks: erase any evidence from your social media that you were with this person, make some sort of reference to heartbreak by posting sad music/lyrics, and take an impromptu break from social media with no explanation.

Since their fateful meeting in 2020 (a year when the world seemed to be ending as we know it and many of us were guilty of making choices we’d now rather forget), the world has been a forced witness to, in Kelly’s words, their “demonic” relationship.

They’ve publicly spoken about drinking each other’s blood for “ritual purposes”, and Kelly has openly admitted to giving her a thorned-engagement ring that causes pain when taken off, as well as revealing he verbally abused Fox over the phone before holding a gun in his mouth.

Though the two have been spotted since together since Fox’s not-at-all-subtle Instagram posting/deleting, I still have hope that she may find the light and leave this man once and for all.

Em Rata and Eric André go official – with a nude pic

Now, onto a couple that hopefully ushers in a happier era of celebrity dating: comedian Eric André all but confirmed his relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski this week by posting an Instagram photo that truly bared all.

In a celebratory Valentine's Day post, André was pictured laid out naked on a velvet loveseat – with a tasteful heart emoji covered his crotch – as Ratajkowski posed in the background wearing only a bra.

It’s a relationship hard launch if I’ve ever seen one, but is that so wrong? In a time when influencers opt for posting sneaky, faceless photos of beaus all for the sake of building audience anticipation (who even said we want to see your man, girl?), this feels refreshing and fun.

Maybe I’ve just exhausted myself over Megan Fox and MGK, but I would like to publicly say that I am rooting for André and Ratajkowski – sometimes, all you need in life is somebody who can make you laugh, and Ratajkowski has certainly found her funnyman.

Wait, has anyone checked in on Pete Davidson yet?