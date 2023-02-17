Speculation Prince Harry and Meghan could attend New York's Met Gala right before King Charles' coronation

T﻿he Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been uncharacteristically quiet of late following a busy December and January.

But it might not be long until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a return to the spotlight, and it could be at one of the world's biggest events.

There is speculation the couple might soon make their debut at New York's famed Met Gala.

The event is scheduled for May 1, just five days before the coronation of King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to say publicly whether they will travel to the UK for the historic occasion.

Recent reports suggest the royal family "fully expected" Prince Harry and Meghan to be there but it's understood invitations have not yet been sent to the 2000 guests.

Craig Ruttle/AP Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala in 2021. Will we see them in their fancy frocks for this year’s Met Gala?

Before then, however, Prince Harry is scheduled to speak at a pricey summit for business leaders in San Francisco for his employer, Silicon Valley startup BetterUp.

But he'll be on stage without Meghan.

﻿Their recent joint appearance at the surprise vow renewal between Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi with other celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Courtney Cox, has sparked talk about where they might be next.

﻿Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi, hosts of the Royally Us podcast, believes it could be the Met Gala.

"It was definitely an A-List Hollywood guestlist and I think that's where Harry and Meghan want to find themselves, on that A-List Hollywood circuit," Garibaldi said.

"I think this is the first of many times we're going to see Harry and Meghan in these A-List circuits.

"I would keep an eye out on things like the Met Gala, the big red carpets this year, to see where they are going to find their place in the celebrity minefield."

Ross added: "I totally agree with you. I think they are going to be making their Met Gala debut this year, for sure."

Prince Harry and Meghan would not be the first royals to attend the famed gala.

In 2019, Princess Beatrice wore a stunning purple Alberta Ferretti gown and in 2016 Queen Rania of Jordan was a guest when the theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology, wearing Valentino.

And in 1996 the late Princess of Wales attended the event wearing a navy silk slip dress with black lace detailing from John Galliano's debut couture collection as the Creative Director of Dior.﻿

Diana accessorised with her iconic pearl choker featuring a sapphire and diamond brooch gifted by the Queen Mother as a wedding present. ﻿

﻿It was the only time Diana attended the event, just eight months before her death in Paris.

