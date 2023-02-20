Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

The Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore is in hospital after suffering brain aneurysm at his home in Los Angeles.

Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2am Saturday (local time) at his home in Los Angeles. He was in hospital in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore's condition “a wait and see situation”.

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down. He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss.

In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offence.

In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film Born Killers. Sizemore denied it, and the lawsuit was later dismissed.