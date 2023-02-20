'No third-party interference': Megan Fox returns to Instagram to deny cheating caused reported split from rapper Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has returned to Instagram to deny cheating was the reason behind her reported split from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Days after sharing a cryptic post about "dishonesty", deleting all photos of the rapper and then swiftly deactivating her account altogether, the 36-year-old returned to the platform to address whispers the rapper was unfaithful in their two-year relationship.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote.

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

READ MORE:

* Pop Tart: Hard launching boyfriends, babies, and breakups

* Megan Fox deletes all photos of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, posts 'dishonesty' quote

* Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just added a new member to their family



Among the innocent people would appear to be MGK's guitarist Sophie Lloyd, whose name was randomly dragged into the scandal. The musician joined his Mainstream Sellout Tour early last year, and fans believe she and the rapper may have been more than bandmates.

And it was Fox who fanned the flames further by engaging in a conversation about Lloyd on Instagram.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Megan Fox allegedly found evidence of infidelity on fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s cellphone.

In the comments section of her last post, before she deleted her account, one fan suggested MGK was unfaithful with the guitarist.

"He probably got with Sophie," the fan wrote, to which Fox joked: "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Lloyd has since spoken out, slamming suggestions she and MGK are more than friendly.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," her management team wrote in a statement provided to Page Six.

"Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Fox's denial comes after Page Six claimed she found "DM's and text messages" on her fiancé's phone that led her to "believe he has been having an affair".

"They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage," the source said, adding MGK "really wants to make up".

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.