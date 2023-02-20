Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has revealed she is now engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Monday’s announcement on Instagram comes six months after the Pitch Perfect star first confirmed she was dating Agruma, a jewellery and sustainable clothing designer.

In an Instagram post in June 2022 which Wilson called Agruma her “Disney Princess.”

Continuing their apparent shared loved for Disney, the two took their relationship to the next level with a Disneyland proposal.

Wilson shared photos of their engagement, with the couple sporting matching pink and white striped shirts with the word ‘love’ written inside a heart.

The proposal was celebrated with a shower of rose petals, while Wilson presented Agruma with a Tiffany ring.

“We said YES! 💗💗Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!,” Wilson wrote on Instagram.

Wilson welcomed her first baby Royce Lillian, born via surrogate, in November 2022.