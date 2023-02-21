Hayden Panettiere's brother and fellow actor, Jansen, has died, aged 28

Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Sharkwater Extinction in 2019.

Hayden Panettiere's younger brother Jansen has died at 28, it’s been reported.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that sources close to the family confirmed Jansen had died over the weekend in New York, and police said they were called to his house at 5.30pm on Sunday.

His cause of death is currently unclear, but there was no foul play in his death, police said.

Jansen, who is five years younger that Hayden, rose to fame in the early 2000s, on projects like Even Stevens, Blue's Clues, Robots, and Ice Age: The Meltdown.

READ MORE:

* Hayden Panettiere keeps daughter Kaya close to her heart in new selfie

* Hayden Panettiere calls ex Wladimir Klitschko the 'best father ever' following boyfriend's arrest

* Hayden Panettiere debuts dramatic transformation as she returns to social media



He voiced Truman X in Nickelodeon's The X's from 2005 to 2006 and appeared on an episode of The Walking Dead in 2019.

Jansen worked with his famous sister Hayden in Tiger Cruise and Racing Stripes and appeared on Major Crimes and

Jansen’s most recent credit was in the holiday comedy-drama movie Love and Love Not in 2022 and had four more upcoming projects according to his IMDb page.

Hayden, who stars in the upcoming ScreamVI movie, has not yet publicly reacted to Jansen’s reported death.