Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian make a mother-daughter TikTok video

Singer Mariah Carey has teamed up with reality star Kim Kardashian for a social media challenge – featuring their adorable daughters.

North, eldest daughter of Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, and Monroe, who Carey shares with television star Nick Cannon, were filmed on TikTok dancing along to Mimi’s 2009 hit It’s a Wrap, which has recently gone viral on the video sharing app.

“It’s a wrap! But never for us,” the singer captioned the video, which has currently raked in over 4 million views.

North, 9, and Monroe, 11, open the video with matching choreography to the song, before Kardashian and Carey jump in to join in on the fun by singing into their hairbrushes.

TIKTOK: @MARIAHCAREY Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian team up for a TikTok video with their daughters

The TikTok ends with the daughters pushing their mothers out of frame, with North giving Kardashian a hearty shove.

The two daughters collaborated on another video for North’s TikTok account, which boasts 14.5 million followers.

The next generation of pop culture performed a tribute to Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance, with Monroe performing as the Barbadian singer and North taking on the role of background dancer.

“We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North,” the video was captioned.