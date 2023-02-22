Da Brat announces she's pregnant, expecting first child with wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart: 'Quite a Journey'

Da Brat went on to say that she “never thought” she was going to have children.

Da Brat has announced that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Da Brat, who is 48, told People, “there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

“I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

The pregnancy eventually happened after some convincing from Harris-Dupart.

“We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience,” Harris-Dupart recalled. “She is so nurturing.”

Da Brat added that the experience is “a blessing.” She continued, “I’m excited!… I don’t have any cravings or nausea… but I’m always sleepy. It’s crazy!”

Da Brat and Harris-Dupart, who has three children from before getting together with the rapper, decided to go with an anonymous donor they called “an eager entrepreneur”.

The couple were married last year in a ceremony in Fairburn, Georgia.

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” the rapper previously said of Harris-Dupart. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”